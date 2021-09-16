Menu
Judith A. Mooney
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Judith A. Mooney

April 28, 1943 - Aug. 13, 2021

DELAND, FL - Judith A. Mooney of Deland, FL passed away August 13, 2021.

A Memorial Gathering will be held 5:00 - 6:00 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. A Celebration of Life Service will be 6:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Memorials in Judith's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Judith was born April 28, 1943 in Pana, IL, the daughter of Vincent and Lorraine Stublis. She married Richard Dominic Mooney. He preceded her in death.

Judith loved gardening, visiting with neighbors, shopping, lunches, scary movies and reading novels. Her favorite activity was swimming in her best friend, Avis Myer's pool and having a cool drink on a hot summer day. Judith was a parishioner of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Deland, FL.

She is survived by her sister: Sharon (Delmer) Voudrie of Pana, IL; step son: Darrin (Kathy) Mooney of Victorville, CA; granddaughter: Adrienne; grandson: Zachary; three great-granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
