Judith Ann Webb
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Judith Ann Webb

Aug. 18, 1940 - March 5, 2021

DECATUR - Judith Ann Webb, of Forsyth, died March 5, 2021 at Fair Havens Senior Living.

Judi was born August 18, 1940 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary Fern Britton. She was a member of Crestview Christian Church and enjoyed reading, painting and beading. She worked at Mueller Company for 38 years in the Quality Assurance Department, becoming the only woman qualified to calibrate gauges in the history of the company.

She also enjoyed decorating her home, traveling, and editing manuscripts for her husband. She was a volunteer for Project Read helping in the adult reading program. She survived three strokes and Parkinson's Disease and battled through almost six years in a nursing home. At Fair Havens she quickly became the bingo Queen.

A believer in Christ, Judi had a heart for all people. Many times, elderly people would engage her in discussion. She would listen, often hearing a life story, and offer encouragement to that person. They would all leave smiling.

She married James David Webb in 1967. Survivors include her husband; sisters: Karen (Bill) Havener, and Janis Smith of Decatur, Penny McLean of Peoria, Bonita Blakey of Moweaqua, and Debbie Williams (Phil) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; many nieces and nephews.

Her parents and one sister preceded her in death.

Private services will be held. Entombment will take place in the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery.

The family of Judith Ann Webb is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 7, 2021.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your family's loss. Judy was a great lady.
Christina & Bryan Maple & family
March 16, 2021
My sincere sympathy to Judy's entire family. I had the privilege of working with her at Mueller for many years back in the good old days. She was always so sweet and kind, also a woman of true integrity who was admired. Prayers
Teresa Buchanan Kaufman
March 12, 2021
Judi was and always will be my oldest sister and I always looked up to her. I love her very much.
Bonita Blakey
March 7, 2021
Judi was a special friend to my parents and I. We had good times together. Special Memories!! I will miss her so much. Praying for Dave and her family!! Love you!!
Stacia Martin
March 7, 2021
sympathy to you and your family Dave, on passing of Judi. David and I have fond memories from Crestview of many events held there. Blessings to you.
Joy Gardner
March 7, 2021
Hello Dave, So sorry to hear of Judy´s passing. She was a dear, sweet person that will surely be missed by all who knew her. She is now pain free and in the arms of our Savior the Lord Jesus for which we praise him most highly. Keep the faith brother and look to Jesus always fir your strength and guidance. God bless you always is my prayer.
Larry Constant
March 7, 2021
