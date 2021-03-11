Julia A. Clark

April 28, 1958 - March 4, 2021

FORSYTH - Julia A. Clark, 62, of Forsyth, Illinois, went to see Jesus on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in her home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to donor's choice of charities.

Julia was born April 28, 1958 in Urbana, Illinois, the daughter of Harold Lee and Barbara Ann (Saver) Clark.

Julia was a very special person. She loved the movie Grease, soap operas, and puzzle books. She loved to sing and smile. Julia graduated from Sunnyside in 1979 and loved her time working at Macon Resources Inc.

Julia is survived by her siblings: Ted Clark and wife Dawn of Forsyth, Teresa Clark-Norman and husband John of Forsyth, and Linda Drabing of Decatur, and Brian Welch of Clinton; nieces and nephews: Jeremy Clark of Forsyth, Myranda Luttrell and wife Sam of Decatur, Cassie Drabing of Argenta, Leanne Clark of Forsyth, Mikey Drabing and fiance Steven Goodman of Decatur, and Lyndsay Brown and husband Zac of Forsyth; great nephews: Christian, Michael, Mason James, Aaron Michael Lee; and great niece, Allyson Leigh.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, brother Jimm, sister Tracy, and brother-in-law Mike.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.