Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Julia Girard
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Julia Girard

Jul 14, 1942 - Jan. 2, 2022

TAYLORVILLE - Julia Girard 79, of Taylorville, IL, departed this life on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Taylorville Memorial Hospital.

Julia was born Jul 14, 1942, the daughter of Julius and Ruby Hartleroad in Newton, IL. Julia leaves to cherish her memories, her sons: Anthony (Melissa) Girard and Vincent Girard; daughter, Amy (Tim) Modro; grandchildren: Nicholas, Anna (Kevin), Ashlea (Austin), Amanda, Trenton, Jordan, Jessica, Maria, Moneque, Julia and Terrence; 14 great-grandchildren and five siblings, as well as many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; daughter, Monica and two siblings.

A visitation will be held for Julia on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will also be on Monday following the services at Graceland Cemetery. Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2901 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL, 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Jan
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Jan
10
Burial
Graceland Cemetery
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.