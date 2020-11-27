Julius B. "J.B." Webb

Jan. 31, 1947 - Nov. 24, 2020

DECATUR - Julius B. "J.B." Webb, of Decatur, formerly of Sullivan, went to the Gates of Heaven at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

J.B. was born on January 31, 1947 at St. Mary's Hospital. He was the proud baby boy of Edna Irene Rauch and Eugene "Chick" McCaslem Webb.

He graduated from Sullivan High School in 1967 and immediately joined the United States Army, where he proudly served in Germany, a country he grew to love. After serving he attended Danville Jr. College, working at A.E. Staley in the summer. Upon graduation from Danville he married Deborah K. Atteberry in 1971. He finished his education at the University of Illinois in Champaign, graduating with a bachelor's degree in psychology. Upon graduation he obtained a permanent position at A.E. Staley as a Safety Director. After 25 years at A.E. Staley he went on to work for his beloved U of I as a Safety Officer for 16 years. J.B. attended Fellowship Church in Mt. Zion. He enjoyed fishing, tailgating, Illini sports and having a good time with family and friends.

J.B. is survived by his wife, Deborah; daughters: Kara (Tony) Campbell and Kama (Corey Walton) Webb; five grandchildren: Addison Strum, Allison Campbell, Caden Smith, Ainsley Campbell and Avery Smith. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna; father, Gene; two brothers, Gary and Ron; mother-in-law, Frances Atteberry; father-in-law, Dale Atteberry.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held one hour before the services. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery, Sullivan, with Military Rites by the Lovington American Legion Post #429. Memorials may be made to the University of Illinois, Mt. Zion Fire Department, Fellowship Church in Mt. Zion, or to the Lovington American Legion Post #429.

A special thanks to St. Mary's Home Health and Hospice, Dr. Karassis, Dr. Bilyeu, Dr. Modi and staff for their excellent care.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com