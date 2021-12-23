Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
June Fleming Shrader
FUNERAL HOME
Edwards Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Arcola, IL

June Fleming Shrader

Feb. 14, 1923 - Dec. 17, 2021

ARTHUR - June Fleming Shrader, 98, of Arthur, IL, passed away at 9:05 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at her daughter's residence in Cypress, TX.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Vine Street Christian Church, 249 South Vine, Arthur, IL. Pastor Bob Silvanik will officiate. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

June Carrell Regenold was born on February 14, 1923, in Douglas County, Arthur, IL. She was a daughter of William F. and Dorothy (Carrell) Regenold.

June was a member of the Vine Street Christian Church.

June was a 1941 graduate of Arthur High School. She attended the University of Illinois in Champaign, IL, where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta social sorority.

She married Reed V. Larson on May 18, 1944, who was killed in action during WWII on April 15, 1945.

June attended American Airlines Stewardess School in New York and worked as a stewardess for American Airlines in Ft. Worth, TX, from 1945 to 1949.

She married O. Robert Fleming on July 23, 1949, he passed away on November 11, 1963.

June became a licensed Funeral Director in 1953; she owned and operated Fleming Funeral Home in Arthur, IL, from 1963 to 1972.

She married Fred W. Shrader on February 25, 1978, he passed away on August 24, 2001.

June was an avid Fighting Illini Fan. She was a social member of the Kaskaskia Country Club. She enjoyed playing cards of all kinds, but Bridge was certainly her favorite. June had a kind and loving spirit and always enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by two daughters: Patrice Fleming of Cypress, TX, and Pamela Korte (Larry) of Covington, IN; one grandson, Robert Korte (Angie Prescott) of Bloomington, IL, and two great-granddaughters: Alyssa Korte and Addison Korte.

A second grandson, Eric Korte, preceded her in death.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Vine Street Christian Church
249 South Vine St., Arthur, IL
Dec
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Vine Street Christian Church
249 South Vine St., Arthur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Edwards Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pam and Patrice- I am so sorry for your loss. Your mom was one of the nicest people- she always had a smile and I enjoyed our visits when I would see her so much! She and mom had such fun together. Mom talks about things they used to do. She really missed her when they were no longer able to get together. I remember being at your house when you lived at the funeral home- we used to make mayonnaise sandwiches!! I know June will be missed by so many. May you find peace and comfort in your many memories. God bless. Sincerely, Judy Kondrup
Judy Kondrup
December 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of junes passing , my condolences to the family, she and my mom were first cousins, Sandy Spence (Robison) lots of good times with her
Sheryl Clem
Family
December 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of June's passing. My mother, Sandra Spence, thought so much of her cousin June. We had several wonderful visits with her when mom was still with us. Prayers for comfort and peace for the family.
Pam Stollard
Family
December 27, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 23, 2021
