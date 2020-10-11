Karen Anne Dennis

May 15, 1947 - Oct. 9, 2020

DALTON CITY - Karen Anne Dennis, 73, of Dalton City went home at 8:06 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Services to celebrate Karen's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Riverside Baptist Church, 1250 W. Mound Road Decatur, IL with Pastor TJ Hahn officiating. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Karen will be laid to rest in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Riverside Baptist Church, New Life Pregnancy Center or CASA.

Karen was born on May 15, 1947 in Decatur, the daughter of Dwight E. and S. Jean (Hollingsworth) Patrick. She was a lifelong resident of Decatur, she graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1965, and from Decatur and Macon County Hospital School of Nursing in January of 1968.

Karen worked in nursing for 41 years, 28 years at Decatur Memorial Hospital in the surgery department where she finished as the Assistant Director of Surgery. She then worked for 13 years at St. Mary's Hospital in the surgery center, pre-admission, the surgery department and was lead nurse for sterile processing when her declining health forced her retirement in 2009. She was grateful for all the opportunities she had through her work to meet some amazing people, to be involved in many "first-time-in-Decatur" surgical procedures and to serve her Lord by caring for her many patients.

Karen was a 60+ year member of Riverside Baptist Church where she served in several areas including children's church, choir, nursery and as a Sunday School secretary.

In her leisure time she enjoyed reading, needlework, spending time with her children and enjoying the beauty of this world made by her Lord.

Karen married James A. Dennis on May 25, 1985, they enjoyed 34 years together before his passing on August 13, 2019. She enjoyed the times she was able to go in the truck with him.

Karen is survived by her stepson: Dustin Dennis and her very special daughter-in-law Jennifer who did so much to help her; her most loved and dearly cherished adorable grandchildren: Kaili, Autumn, Danica and Evan; brother: Ron (Jo Ann) Patrick; sister: Cynthia (Jerry) Dudgeon; sister-in-law: Sally Dennis; nieces and nephews "her kids": Timothy (Cristy) Patrick, Michael (Brittany) Patrick, Angela (John) Cleary, John Snelson, Jennifer (Randy) Wallace, Bruce Dudgeon and Jennifer (Kyle) Edwards; 16 great nieces and nephews; one great-great niece and one great-great nephew; step-granddaughter, Kaylea Michelle Curran; several aunts, uncles and a host of cousins; her faithful companion, Bob the Beagle. You have all given so much love and joy.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, in-laws: Russ and Mary Dennis, brother: Mark L. Patrick, four uncles, five aunts and several cousins.

Karen was blessed by God with a number of friends who gave her friendship, support, advice, prayed for her, shared fun times and times of sorrow all with love. You will never truly know what you meant to her.

Trust in the Lord.

