Kathleen M. Koester
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St.
Decatur, IL

Kathleen M. Koester

Sept. 9, 1953 - March 11, 2021

SHELBYVILLE - Kathleen M. Koester, 67, of rural Shelbyville, IL passed away at 6:43 a.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021, in her residence.

A memorial service will be held to honor Kathleen's life at 10:00 a.m., Friday March 19, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 2055 S. Franklin Street, Decatur, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the church. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Kathleen was born September 9, 1953 in Racine, Wisconsin the daughter of Robert and Joann (Osborne) Friend. She married Rodger Koester on December 11, 1976. Kathleen had formerly worked as the church secretary for Concordia Lutheran Church. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Kathleen enjoyed quilting and gardening, but her greatest passion was being a Grandmother.

Surviving is her husband, Rodger of rural Shelbyville; children: Scott Koester (Erin) of Findlay, Sarah Koester of Hoopeston, and Todd Koester (Carlin) of Mt. Zion; brothers: Jim Friend of Burlington, WI, Robert Friend (Barb) of Burlington, WI, and Deane Friend (Sue) of Ft. Atkinson, WI; sisters: Susan Kumba (Ken) of Burlington, WI and Rebecca Blyth (Tom) of Waterloo, WI; grandchildren: Madison, Joshua, Lyncoln, and Paityn.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
2055 S. Franklin Street, Decatur, IL
Mar
19
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
2055 S. Franklin Street, Decatur, IL
We were so saddened to see that Kathy had gone to Heaven our deepest sympathy and prayers for all of you
Steve and Donna Hahn
March 21, 2021
Rodger, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Kathleen's obituary was a wonderful representation of the great person she clearly was. May happier memories support you through your grief. Thinking of you,
Barb Beck
March 14, 2021
We will never forget how helpful, kind, and friendly Kathy was to everyone. God truly blessed her with many gifts - among them were creativity and hospitality. What a beautiful person! Our prayers are with her family
Pastor Mike and Dorothy Damery
March 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of Kathy's passing. She had a way of lighting up a room when she was in it! She will be missed by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Goodbye our dear friend, until we meet again in heaven.
Mike and Janet Atteberry
March 13, 2021
