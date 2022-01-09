Menu
Kathleen Thompson

Kathleen Thompson

Feb. 3, 1939 - Jan. 6, 2022

BOODY - Once upon a time there was a fair maiden named Kate born to Ezra and Lucille Revis in a land called Boody, IL, on February 3, 1939. Kate grew up with her three brothers: Mike, Jim, and Phil and one sister, Lily. She was raised to be strong and free like beautiful wildflowers are meant to be raised.

As the years passed, Kate grew into a sassy young lady full of charm and wit. One day, our heroine was set up on a blind date at an ice cream shop in Blue Mound, IL, and met the prince that would become her husband. On February 3, 1957, Kate wed Jesse Thompson and started a lifelong journey full of many happily ever afters.

As time passed, the two settled in Harristown, IL, where Kate became a creator of one of the most magical aeronautical-crafts ever created at a factory: the kite. Because their love was so sound, Jesse and Kate, were blessed with six enchanting children: Jerry, Terri, Candy, Babs, Sherri, and Joe; and the family continued to grow over the years to become one of the most fantastical families to have ever graced the kingdom.

Kate was known far and wide for her laughter, imagination, and cleverness. She loved being with her family, her puppies, and an occasional romance novel (or two). She often convinced her grandchildren she had magical powers, and many still believe this to this day. Kate also was an exceptional card player, although being the saint that she was, she tended to allow the less fortunate ones to win (Courtney).

On January 6, 2022, Kate's happily ever after continued into Heaven where she was met by her prince once more with open arms. The embrace was so joyous that it is said it can still be felt as far away as Earth by the ones who loved them most. Kate will be missed terribly, but her legend will live on and her story will be passed down through her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren for years to come.

Kate is survived by her brother, Mike (Linda) Revis; her children: Jerry (Tabby) Thompson, Terri Thompson, Candy (Bob) Cook, Babs (Chris) Moser, Sherri (Brett) Jackson, and Joe (Linda) Thompson. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Josh Thompson, Kerri (Phillip) Kahn, Krystal (Ray) Pumphrey, David (Brittany) Cook, Stephanie (Bryce) Ellis, Casey (Andrew) Wegener, Andy (Angie Boes) Jackson, Tyler (Kassy) Jackson, Jimmy (Destiney Lynch) Jackson, Megan (Chad Leffler) Blair, and Courtney (Blake) Lowe; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Thompson; her parents, Ezra and Lucille, her siblings: Jim Revis, Phil Revis, and Lily Koprek; and her great-grandson, Kannen Leffler.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 9, 2022.
We were so sorry to hear about your precious Mother / grandmother/ great grandmother's passing into her heavenly home. I was blessed to know her and so sorry she had to leave but I know she is in a better place. You have our deepest sympathy. May the Good Lord give you peace and strength in the days ahead. Love and prayers to you all
Laura Ekiss and family
Family
January 12, 2022
Mike - Sorry to read of your sister's death. I think she had an enjoyable Life. Hope I have the correct Mike that I went to B.M.H.S with. M. Sue (Bliler) Hale, Decatur, IL
Sue Hale
Other
January 9, 2022
I will never forget the stories of love ,Onry and laughter my Mom would tell me about the Revis cousins growing up. I loved Kathleen so much.! I am sad at losing her like all of you but I have no doubt that their is one heck of a Revis party going on up in heaven right now ! My only regret is that I can´t see it . Lol. Whoever wrote the enchantment story ... thank you. !! It was so magical. I am in Florida living here now... but you are all in my prayers and only a phone call away if ever needed. Cousin Kathleen Enjoy the family reunion!
Cousin Debbie McMahon Rissler
Family
January 9, 2022
