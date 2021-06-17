Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathrine L. Bowman
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Miller Funeral Homes - Ramsey
301 E. Main St.
Ramsey, IL

Kathrine L. Bowman

Jan. 8, 1927 - June 11, 2021

RAMSEY - Kathrine L. Bowman, 94, of Ramsey, Illinois, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Ramsey, IL, with Pastor Jeff Shouse, officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Ramsey Cemetery, Ramsey, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 19, 2021, prior to the service at the church. Memorials: Baptist Children's Home, Carmi, IL. Miller Funeral Home, Ramsey, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

Kathrine was born January 8, 1927, in Nokomis, IL, the daughter of Lloyd W. and Josephine (Casselbery) Hulbert. Married John Robert Bowman on April 7, 1945, in Nokomis, IL, he passed away October 6, 2006. She was a former custodian in Ramsey School District and a bus driver; and was a member of First Baptist Church of Ramsey, IL.

Survived by sons: Daniel Bowman & Tonya, Lebanon, IL, Roger Bowman & Belinda, Altamont, IL, and Byron Bowman & Vickie, Decatur, IL; daughters: Carolyn Selby, Joann Stanbery, and Brenda Oliver & Mike, all of Decatur, IL; daughter-in-law Alice Bowman, Lexington, KY; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; six Great great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Jean Hulbert, Nokomis, IL. Preceded in death by: Her parents; Husband; sons: David and Jerry Bowman; and three sons-in-law.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Ramsey, IL
Jun
19
Service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Ramsey, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Homes - Ramsey
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Miller Funeral Homes - Ramsey.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
FAMILY - Sorry to hear of your mother's passing, but I think she was ready and had lived a long life! Just remember --- Grief is the Price we pay for Love. M. Sue Hale, Decatur, IL
Sue Hale
Friend
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results