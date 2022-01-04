Menu
Kelly R. Hall
Kelly R. Hall

June 5, 1971 - Dec. 29, 2021

DECATUR - Kelly R. Hall, 50, of Decatur passed away December 29, 2021.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 12:00-2:00 PM, Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Memorials in Kelly's honor may be made to her family for the benefit of her children and mailed to Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, 2827 N Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526.

Kelly was born June 5, 1971 in Decatur, the daughter of Clyde and Sally (Barnell) Winters. She married Roger Hall on July 2, 2005. She worked as a nurse for over 25 years at St. Mary's Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital. While at DMH, she was instrumental in developing a Stroke Program that is still in use today. Kelly most enjoyed time spent with her children and family. She enjoyed cooking and was very artistic and was good at painting and drawing. She also enjoyed music.

She is survived by her mother, Sally Winters of Decatur; husband, Roger Hall of Chatham; sisters: Sara Strater of Decatur and Lisa Winters of Monticello; children: Caleb Hall and Emma Hall of Taylorville; and nieces: Emily Manzella and Rachel Richardson.

Kelly was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Winters.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Jan
5
Service
2:00p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Worked at DMH with Kelly. She was always willing to help out with patients. Also she was good at assessing a stroke patients. Sorry for your loss. May your family have peace and comfort
Patty Barding,RN
Work
January 3, 2022
