Ken Selby

June 20, 1932 - Nov. 20, 2020

DECATUR - Ken Selby, 88, of Decatur, IL succumbed to COVID-19 surrounded by many of his family members on November 20, 2020. The family acknowledges and greatly appreciates the compassion and care of the staff at the DMH COVID Unit.

He was born in Sullivan, IL on June 20, 1932 to Floyd and Olga Selby. He lived in Sullivan until leaving to proudly serve in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1959. In 1953 he married Janiece Krows. They were in the same kindergarten class and proudly displayed a kindergarten class picture in their home. They were blessed with six children: Tanya Wheeler (Bill), Curt Selby (Lisa), Paul Selby (Kathy), Karen Frahlman (Dave), Pam Marth (Tom) and Thomas Selby (Robyn). Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Janiece; Thomas, Bill, Robyn, his parents and his siblings.

After leaving the U.S. Army, Ken and his family moved to Decatur where he remained a resident for the rest of his life. He graduated from Millikin University in 1963 and spent over 25 years as head of purchasing at Decatur Memorial Hospital where he retired in 1994.

In 2004, Ken married Carolyn Graven. He was blessed to be accepted and loved by Carolyn and her family; Deanna Blakeman (Tim) and Andy Graven (Sheli).

In addition to being survived by several children, Ken is also survived by 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Ken enjoyed watching and playing sports. He was an avid golfer until his body would no longer cooperate. Education and a sound mind were always important to Ken. He was happy and blessed to be able to make all his end of life decisions in his final days. Ken was a faithful member of a few different church congregations during his many years in Decatur. He lived his life exemplifying his Christian beliefs.

Cryptside service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday November 24, 2020 at the Pieta Garden Mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Kent officiating. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Moundford Free Methodist Food Pantry at 1803 Mound Road, Decatur, IL 62526 or the charity of your choice.