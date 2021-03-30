Menu
Kennard N. "Kenny" Davis
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Kennard "Kenny" N. Davis

Oct. 11, 1939 - March 26, 2021

DECATUR - Kennard "Kenny" N. Davis passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at his home in Decatur. Kenny was born October 11, 1939 in Effingham county to Carl and Lora (Schuyler) Davis. He was 81 years old.

He married Sharon (Holman) Davis August 28, 1959.

A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, Illinois. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service in charge of arrangements.

He is survived by his loving family: daughters Brenda (Dana) Hite, Lynn (Barry) Jacobs, Angie (Martin) Boehm; son: Mike Davis (Cheryl Patient); grandchildren: Jason Jacobs, Demi Jacobs, Kaleb Hite, Jesse Hite, Beaux Boehm, and Seth Davis; great-grandchildren: Sam Walsh and Charlie Hite.

Kenny worked at Caterpillar and was member of the UAW Local 751. He was often attended sporting events and concerts supporting his grandchildren. He loved fishing, mushroom hunting, boating, bowling, country music and the Cubs.

Kenny loved family and friends and was so proud of his grandchildren. He was a hardworking, fun, loving man, with a smile that would warm your heart. He touched many lives with his selflessness, always offering a helping hand and giving to others. Kenny never met a stranger and was loved by all.

He was preceded in death by his wife, son Ken Davis, parents, and brothers Chancy and Wayne Davis.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Fairlawn Cemetery
Vandalia, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
I'm so sorry for your loss ... it was such a blessing to be a part of your lives and to comfort Kenny . Prayers for comfort
Kisty cox rn
March 31, 2021
