Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Duane Bjelland
FUNERAL HOME
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL

Kenneth Duane Bjelland

FLORISSANT, Missouri - Kenneth Duane Bjelland went by many names, but his favorite was "Captain" or "Commodore." Ken returned to his port of call on December 10, 2020, after a lengthy illness with COVID-19. He was 74.

Aboard his Pearson 26 sailboat, The Midnight Sun, Ken gave multitudes of people the opportunity to sail on Lake Shelbyville and enjoyed chartering sailboats elsewhere with anyone who would go. He was a fixture at Lithia Springs Marina for more than 30 years. In his professional life, he served as DeWitt County Farm Bureau manager for 35 years, advocating for agricultural issues. Through that work, he married his love of travel and food by arranging trips to near and far locations. Some adventures took Central Illinoisans skiing while others took corn and bean farmers to see how pineapples grew in Hawaii or cherries grew in Canada. He leapt at any opportunity to be on the water and eat seafood. He retired in 2016 and moved from Maroa, IL, to Alton, IL, to be with his wife, Adriana Marcuzzi. He will be remembered for his dry wit, adventurous palate, and love of life.

In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by his daughters: Sarah Bjelland and Sonja (Luis Perez) Bjelland; and his grandson Callum Perez. Additional surviving family include his siblings: Arnie (Jan) Bjelland, Don (Denise) Bjelland, Art (Betty) Bjelland, Marge Vacca, Alida Lumpkins, and Ariel (Nancy) Bjelland; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Lillian (Kallem) Bjelland; as well as his brothers: Osmond and Melvin.

Due to COVID, a private service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Clinton, IL, with Pastor David Dunlop officiating. An online viewing option will be available. In addition, a celebration of life will be held this summer at Lake Shelbyville. His ashes will be spread at Lake Shelbyville and the Bjelland family farm in Norway. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the DeWitt County Farm Bureau Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com and www.facebook/eliaskallalandschaaf.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
BJ was my roommate at the University of South Dakota for two years. A wonderful friend but we lost contact with each other after college of course. Went back to Ill with him over one spring break in 1968 and had a wonderful time in Chicago. Wish now I had tried to keep in contact with BJ. We had some great times together and probably partied all too much back in those days. If the family ever wishes to contact me about those days I would be happy to discuss. I am on Facebook.
Don Mach
February 6, 2021
Thinking of you, Sarah and Sonja. Praying for your peace and comfort through this difficult time of life and through this season. God bless and keep you all.
Jan Dial
December 21, 2020
So sorry to hear this news. Love and prayers for your family.
Barb Atkins
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results