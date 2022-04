Kenneth and Ella Mae Harshbarger

ATWOOD - Kenneth and Ella Mae Harshbarger, formerly of Atwood, IL will be laid to rest on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. CDT in Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, IL on what would have been their 71st wedding anniversary. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, IL is in charge of arrangements.