Kenneth P. Smith, Sr.

March 19, 1939 - Nov. 17, 2020

DECATUR – Kenneth P. Smith "KP", 81, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday November 17, 2020 in his sleep.

Kenneth was born on March 19, 1939 in Decatur, the son of Kenneth Jerome Smith and Marjorie Mae Smith (Davis). He married Judith A. Smith (Click) on March 3, 1963, at Grace United Methodist Church in Decatur. Kenneth enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1959 and served our country for 4 years obtaining the rank of Lieutenant Warrant Officer. In 1967 he went to work for Norfolk Southern Railway as an engineer for 34 years and 9 months before he retired with Judy in 2001. Kenneth also served as a Lt. Executive Officer for the Macon County Sheriff's Office Auxiliary for many years.

Kenneth was an animal lover who adored dogs and loved to read.

Surviving are his son, Kenneth G. Smith and wife Sara of Decatur; brother, Charles E. Smith of Decatur; grandchildren: Michael C. Smith and wife Jaclyn of Decatur, Caleb I. Pasisinic, Shawn M. Hott and wife Alex; great-grandchildren: Landen, Charlie and Elizabeth; niece, Julie Bouey; nephew, Bill Hayes; and great nephews: Nate Hayes, Elijah Hayes, and Josh Hayes; and several cousins.

Minnie and Coco (the Family Pets)

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy A. Smith; his parents; two brothers: Bobby Smith, Terry Smith and sister-in-law, Barbara Smith and his beloved Socks and Mickey (Family Pets).

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home with Pastor Wray Offerman officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment with ceremony will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Paw Print Ministries or American Diabetes Association.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Asad Naeem, Dr. Johnny Tenegra and staff at SIU Family Medicine and The staff at Decatur Memorial Hospital 4100 for the wonderful care that was given to Kenneth.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.