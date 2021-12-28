Menu
Kevin "Dale" Abbott
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Sullivan High School
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

Kevin "Dale" Abbott

Nov. 18, 1968 - Dec. 23, 2021

MOUNT ZION - Kevin "Dale" Abbott, 53, of Mt. Zion, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in his home with his family by his side.

Dale was born November 18, 1968, in Decatur, the son of Joseph and Virginia (Munson) Abbott. He graduated from Sullivan High School class of 1986. Dale proudly served his country in the USMC during the Persian Gulf War. He previously worked at Kraft Foods in Champaign and Ajinomoto Foods in Toluca. Currently, he proudly worked as a Quality Manager for ADM.

Dale had a passion for Mustangs and was the proud owner of many but his heart was in his restored '66. He enjoyed participating in car shows, playing pool with his friends and was a die hard Cubs fan. He married his soulmate and love of his life, Amy Verkuilen, on July 18, 2009.

Dale is survived by his wife Amy; children: Gabrielle (Dave) Paulson, Kaleb Verkuilen, Trey Verkuilen, and Keeley Tinsley; mother, Virginia Abbott; brother, Dean (Marcia) Abbott; and three grandchildren.

Dale is preceded in death by his father.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. Services with military honors will be held on 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Jan
5
Service
2:00p.m.
Camp Butler National Cemetery
IL
