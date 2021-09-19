Menu
Kim L. Sloan
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St.
Decatur, IL

Kim L. Sloan

Jan. 13, 1953 - Sep. 16, 2021

OREANA - Kim L. Sloan 68, of Oreana, IL passed away at 3:51 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Services to celebrate Kim's life will include a public visitation on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. A private family memorial service will be held on Wednesday with burial in Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Concordia Lutheran Church or American Diabetes Association. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Kim was born January 13, 1953, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Ralph Gehl and Anna Marie (Tabor) Tucker. Kim graduated from Lakeview High School in 1971. She most recently worked before retirement as a secretary for the Macon County Courts system. She married William Sloan Jr. on June 17, 1972.

Surviving is her husband, William of Oreana; daughter, Kristina Sommer (Mike) of Long Creek; son, Brandon Sloan (Lora) of Mt. Zion; brother, Gehl Tucker (Joan) of Flagstaff, AZ; grandchildren: Cade, Karsyn, Ella, and Avery; nieces: Michelle Ater (Curtis) and Diana Burcham (Brian); nephews: Steve Horve (Tina) and Jeff Horve (Michelle).

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and one brother.

Kim was a treasured wife, a loving mother and a phenomenal grandma.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
wson & Wikoff Funeral Home
Mt. Zion, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
Bill and family, I am so sorry to hear of Kim´s passing. We were Mueller wife´s friends in the `70´s when Bill and Frank worked together. I was lucky enough to spend the afternoon with her a couple of years ago. I am truly sorry. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Kathy
Kathy Fyke Barnes
Friend
October 1, 2021
Kim was a wonderful lady to me and a big part of my growing up; a second mom for the longest time. I'll never forget when she and Bill took me up to the school when I quit basketball, a really hard time and she was so wonderful that car ride home. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Brian Griffeth
Friend
September 24, 2021
I am so sorry to hear that Kim passed away. We went to grade school and junior high together, we went to different high schools. She was the sweetest, caring person to know. Always a beautiful smile and would always make sure she said hi to me when she saw me. Thoughts and prayers for the family
Margie (Latch) Shonkwiler
Friend
September 22, 2021
Kim is one of the sweetest, kindest ladies I have ever known. She always had a smile on her face!! She always talked about her grandchildren, she loved them so much!! She will be missed, prayers for Will, her children, and grandchildren!!!
Janice Morlan Beckett (Jenny)
Friend
September 21, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. What I knew of Kim was that she was a very sweet lady. I know Bill and the kids will miss her terribly.
Judy miller
September 21, 2021
I'm so sorry she left too early. I know shw will be sorely missed by all that knew her. I am happy I was able to have lunch with her lately. She is the most gentle person I have ever had the chance to meet. Rest in peace Kim and I pray for peace in the hearts of her family.
Connie Jo Henry-Henschen
Friend
September 21, 2021
My condolences to the family. I worked with Kim back at Millikin bank and we were great friends, then had the pleasure to work with her daughter in law at Hickory Point Bank. I am so sorry for your loss.
Debbie Mills
Friend
September 20, 2021
Kim you will greatly be missed. Just know that we loved and respected you go much. I know how great you were and I love for it.
Joe and Sharon Roberts
Family
September 19, 2021
FAMILY - Please know that I am thinking of you at this difficult time. She was always the sweetest person when I worked at the Court House; always smiling. Grief is the Price we pay for Love. Sue Hale, Decatur, IL
Sue Hale
Work
September 19, 2021
