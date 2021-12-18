Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kylin Lee Akins
2013 - 2021
BORN
2013
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Kylin Lee Akins

July 9, 2013 - Dec. 7, 2021

DECATUR - Kylin Lee Akins (Built Different), age 8, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Kylin was born to Kyle L. Akins and Victoria M. McCord on July 9, 2013, in Decatur, IL. He loved the outdoors. He played T-ball. He loved swimming, and four wheeling with his grandpa. He loved animals, especially horses. He loved playing videogames with his brother, Brayden. He was wild, rambunctious, and determined in all things he did. He was also caring and loving. Kylin never wasted a minute.

Kylin is survived by his mother, Victoria (Travoris Ceasar) M. McCord; Mom #2, Lakeasia McHenry; father, Kyle (Sadi) L. Akins; brother, Brayden Lee Akins; sister, Aubrielle Rose Lee Akins; grandparents, Michelle (Justin) McCord, Anita (Scott) Maxey Bridge; great-grandmothers: Vicky J. Lambert, Barbara A. Maxey, and many extended family and friends.

Kylin is preceded in death by his great-grandfathers: Michael A. Lambert and William Louis Maxey.

A service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 10:00 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Memorials to the Ronald McDonald House

Condolences may be left to Kylin's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Service
10:00a.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS,HE WAS A KEEPER.
WILBUR DECK
Other
December 18, 2021
Anita & Family - Just want you to know I am thinking of you at this time. My heart goes out to you. Grief is the price we pay for Love. Sue Hale, Decatur, IL.
Sue Hale
Work
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results