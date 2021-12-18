Kylin Lee Akins

July 9, 2013 - Dec. 7, 2021

DECATUR - Kylin Lee Akins (Built Different), age 8, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Kylin was born to Kyle L. Akins and Victoria M. McCord on July 9, 2013, in Decatur, IL. He loved the outdoors. He played T-ball. He loved swimming, and four wheeling with his grandpa. He loved animals, especially horses. He loved playing videogames with his brother, Brayden. He was wild, rambunctious, and determined in all things he did. He was also caring and loving. Kylin never wasted a minute.

Kylin is survived by his mother, Victoria (Travoris Ceasar) M. McCord; Mom #2, Lakeasia McHenry; father, Kyle (Sadi) L. Akins; brother, Brayden Lee Akins; sister, Aubrielle Rose Lee Akins; grandparents, Michelle (Justin) McCord, Anita (Scott) Maxey Bridge; great-grandmothers: Vicky J. Lambert, Barbara A. Maxey, and many extended family and friends.

Kylin is preceded in death by his great-grandfathers: Michael A. Lambert and William Louis Maxey.

A service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 10:00 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Memorials to the Ronald McDonald House

Condolences may be left to Kylin's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.