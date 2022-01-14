Menu
Larry "Catfish" Boyer
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL

Larry "Catfish" Boyer

Aug. 22, 1938 - Jan. 11, 2022

DECATUR - Larry "Catfish" Boyer, 83, of Decatur, IL, departed this life on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Heritage Health in Mt. Zion, IL. Larry was born August 22, 1938, the son of Cecil and Leona Boyer. Larry married his high school sweetheart Sandy Johns on August 28, 1959.

Larry retired from Caterpillar after 37-years.

He leaves to cherish his memories, son, Mark Boyer and husband, Tom Abbatessa of Orlando, FL; daughters: Gloria Claussen and husband, Norm of Petersburg, IL, and Brenda Aymer of Decatur, IL, Andrea Meroi and husband, Mario Chaumet of Rosario, Argentina; daughter-in-law, Monica Boyer of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Zachary Boyer, Emily Boyer, Nancy Jeisy and husband, Kyle, Matt Claussen and wife, Becky and Joshua Claussen; and fore great-grandchildren as well as many other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 60-years, Sandy; son, Ron Boyer and sister, Melba Brewer.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Moran and Goebel Funeral Home 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL, 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 14, 2022.
Larry, It has been some years since I had the privilege caring for you in Mt. Zion. You were an awesome funny guy and It is so tragic to see that you have passed on, but I hope you're enjoying some much needed quality time with your wife now. : ) xoxo
Nurse
Other
January 19, 2022
Larry Boyer Family, It saddens me to hear of Larry´s passing. Larry adored his family and children. He was such a wonder, generous, and kind soul. The atmosphere changed as he would always enter a room making people smile and fill with positivity. He always knew how to make people laugh and he always had the best of stories. May those stories be forever cherished as he is reunited with the love of his life. God bless you all. Sending you many prayers.
Melanie Casner
January 15, 2022
I was so sorry to learn of Larry's passing. I am an Activity Aide at Heritage. I will miss him at Bingo and our visits! He was a very nice man.
Shelley Aderman
Work
January 14, 2022
I'm sorry to hear of Larry's passing. I will miss him in Bingo and everywhere else!
Sid Ferguson
January 14, 2022
