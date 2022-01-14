Larry "Catfish" Boyer

Aug. 22, 1938 - Jan. 11, 2022

DECATUR - Larry "Catfish" Boyer, 83, of Decatur, IL, departed this life on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Heritage Health in Mt. Zion, IL. Larry was born August 22, 1938, the son of Cecil and Leona Boyer. Larry married his high school sweetheart Sandy Johns on August 28, 1959.

Larry retired from Caterpillar after 37-years.

He leaves to cherish his memories, son, Mark Boyer and husband, Tom Abbatessa of Orlando, FL; daughters: Gloria Claussen and husband, Norm of Petersburg, IL, and Brenda Aymer of Decatur, IL, Andrea Meroi and husband, Mario Chaumet of Rosario, Argentina; daughter-in-law, Monica Boyer of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Zachary Boyer, Emily Boyer, Nancy Jeisy and husband, Kyle, Matt Claussen and wife, Becky and Joshua Claussen; and fore great-grandchildren as well as many other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 60-years, Sandy; son, Ron Boyer and sister, Melba Brewer.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Moran and Goebel Funeral Home 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL, 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.