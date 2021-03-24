Larry W. Cunningham

March 31, 1952 - March 21, 2021

MAROA - Larry W. Cunningham, 68, of Maroa, IL, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg. Memorials in Larry's honor may be made to Kenney Fire Department or Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois - Charitable Fund.

Larry was born March 31, 1952 in Decatur, son of Kenneth and Mary Ann (Lash) Cunningham. He graduated from Warrensburg Latham High School in the class of 1970, and then earned his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture at Illinois State University. Larry married Ralonda Hackl August 4, 1973.

Larry was a member of First United Methodist Church in Decatur. He farmed his entire life in the Warrensburg and Kenney area. He enjoyed spending winters in Key West and Key Largo, and also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife of 47 years, Ralonda; son: Aaron Cunningham and wife Jennifer of Forsyth; daughter: Kimberly Miller and husband Brian of Kenney; grandchildren: Madison, McKenna, Miles, Bryce, Brayden, and Keeley.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Cunningham.

Larry's family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. Mario Velasco and the nurses and staff at Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois for their loving and expert care of Larry.

