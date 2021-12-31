Larry Lynn Eckart

March 23, 1941 - Dec. 28, 2021

DECATUR - Larry Lynn Eckart, 80, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Larry was born in Decatur on March 23, 1941, the son of Ernest and Mable (Stanley) Eckart. He retired from ADM. He married Jean Cooper on December 18, 1959. Larry was a member of New Day Church and the Decatur Golf Association. He was an avid pool player and fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Larry is survived by his children: Ruby Banks of Maroa, IL, Craig (Bo) Eckart of Jackson, NJ, Charles Eckart of Decatur, Sherri Henderson of Decatur, and John (Jayme) Eckart of Decatur; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Jean; seven brothers; and three sisters.

Visitation for Larry will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, at Graceland Fairlawn. Burial at Graceland Cemetery will follow the service.