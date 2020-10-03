Larry G. Royer

July 13, 1936 - Sept. 19, 2020

DECATUR - Larry G. Royer, 84 of Decatur, formerly of Assumption, died September 19, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption, IL. Memorials may be made to Kemmerer Village.

Larry was born July 13, 1936 in Assumption, IL, the son of Eugene E. and Evelyn (Stoops) Royer. He married Barbara Beatty. She preceded him in death September 25, 1998.

Larry was a graduate of Assumption High School and a past president of the Assumption FFA. He received an associate's degree from the University of Illinois in Agriculture and was a member of the American Auctioneer Association. Larry owned and operated the Red Carpet Car Wash in Decatur, IL for over 30 years. He was an avid fan, and booster of, Decatur Men's Fastpitch Softball. Larry moved abroad 25 years ago, where he owned Eagle Imports & Exports. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Surviving is his son, Douglas (Deanna) Royer of Decatur, IL; daughter, Monica (Phil) Hullinger of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren: Tamra (Curtis) Hollowell, Jacqueline Royer, Casie (Mitch) Jones, Jagger Royer, Katherine Hullinger and Jake Hullinger; and great-grandchildren: Henley Hollowell, Dean Royer, Arayanna Royer, Mick Jones, Louey Jones and Brody Jones.

Preceding him in death are his parents, wife, Barbara Royer, and daughter, Tamra J. Royer.

Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.