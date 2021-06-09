Menu
Larry Eldon Gregurich
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Larry Eldon Gregurich

Feb. 11, 1947 - June 6, 2021

DECATUR - Larry Eldon Gregurich, 74, of Decatur, IL passed away June 6, 2021 at his residence.

Larry was born February 11, 1947 in Springfield, IL, the son of George Martin and Eileen (Lamb) Gregurich. He married Debby March on June 21, 1975 in Decatur, IL.

Larry was a construction laborer with Local 159. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Larry will be remembered as a die-hard U of I sports fan.

Surviving are his wife Debby; mother, Eileen Boyd of Decatur, IL; children: Dean Gregurich (Meghan) of Decatur, IL, Micky Gregurich of Decatur, IL; siblings,: Martin Gregurich (Pat) of Mesa, AZ, Sharon Jones (Ted) of Decatur, IL, Gloria Casner (Gary) of Decatur, IL, Dennis Gregurich of Decatur, IL, Donna Galka-Dowers of Decatur, IL; and grandchildren: Monroe and Adelle and "Sarge".

Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Horse Creek Cemetery in Pawnee, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Friday, June 11, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to Larry's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
3 Entries
My heart goes out to Debby and the entire Gregurich family. Larry was a great guy and I know each and everyone one of you will miss him. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Anne Huff Smelker
Friend
June 13, 2021
Debby and family, so sorry for your loss, God be with you in this time of sorrow
Linda (Cunningham) Rutledge
June 9, 2021
Had the pleasure of working with Larry a few times, he taught me a better way to drive concrete form pins and for that I was always thankful. Rest big man, rest!
Delano Hale
Work
June 9, 2021
