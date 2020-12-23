Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry L. Jones
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Larry L. Jones

March 16, 1940 - Dec. 20, 2020

DECATUR -Larry L. Jones, 80, of Decatur passed away with his loving wife by his side on December 20, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM, Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Boiling Springs Church of God. The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 4:00 at the church. Face coverings and social distancing are appreciated. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials in Larry's honor may be made to Boiling Springs Church of God, 2350 Boiling Springs Rd, Decatur, IL 62526, or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 702, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Larry was born March 16, 1940 in Decatur, the son of William and Bertha (Park) Jones. He married Carolyn Kaye Jackson on October 10, 1959 in Decatur. Larry was a superintendent for J & S Drywall, retiring after 30 years. He enjoyed fishing in Canada and was an avid morel mushroom hunter. Larry was a member of Stephen Decatur Lodge #979, Decatur and was a member of Boiling Springs Church of God.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Kaye; children: Robin (Mark ) Bizzell and Debbie (Roger) Patton; grandchildren: Lynnette Monroe, Emma (Ricardo) Primon, Blake Bourn, Nicole Bourn (Joe Clark) and Molly Patton; great-grandchildren: Mia Bourn and Harlow Bourn; siblings: Norma Jean (Harold) Marlowe and Lyle Jones.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers: Don and Lloyd Jones and sister, Wilma Dean Cooper.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Boiling Springs Church of God
2350 Boiling Springs Rd, Decatur, IL
Dec
23
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Boiling Springs Church of God
2350 Boiling Springs Rd, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I was so sad to hear about Larry, he was such a good friend and neighbor to Mike and Kim. I do not remember a time when Larry wasn't laughing. He will be sorely missed. God got a good soul
Ron & Lynn Hermann
December 23, 2020
Kay, We are very sorry to hear about your loss. Larry was a positive thinker and admired for how he handled his disability.
Rich & Mary Kramer (old neighbors)
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results