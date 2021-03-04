Menu
Larry Dean "Jess" Kaufman
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Homes - Argenta Chapel
685 North Main Street
Argenta, IL

Larry Dean "Jess" Kaufman

Dec. 24, 1939 - March 2, 2021

ARGENTA - Larry Dean "Jess" Kaufman, 81 of Argenta, IL passed away 7:36 PM, March 2, 2021 at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello, IL.

Services will be 12:00 Noon, March 6, 2021 at Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL. Burial will follow Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL with military honors. Visitation will be 10:00 AM–12:00 Noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Argenta Fire Dept; Cisco Fire Dept or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Larry was born December 24, 1939 in Argenta, IL the son of Jesse H. and Esther (Hiser) Kaufman. He married Maureen Tunstall March 1, 1975 in Long Creek, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Maureen Kaufman, Argenta, IL; children: Michael Morris, South Korea; Kevin Morris, Janesville, WI; Debbie (Tony) Laskin, Argenta, IL; Terry Kaufman, Argenta, IL; eight grandchildren: Amy, Tony, Lori, Cinri, Nathan, Mikey, Jack, Tanner; five great grandchildren; siblings: Betty Hilbrant, Lexington, KY, and Wanda Lewis, Forsyth, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Dale, Kenneth and Wayne.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Calvert Funeral Homes - Argenta Chapel
685 North Main Street, Argenta, IL
Mar
6
Service
12:00p.m.
Calvert Funeral Homes - Argenta Chapel
685 North Main Street, Argenta, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
sympathy to you Maureen and family.
Joy Gardner
March 6, 2021
I just heard.. I.m so so sorry for your loss. If u need anything just call
Pam Lourash
March 5, 2021
Sincere sympathy to Maureen and family, sorry for your loss. Larry was a favorite cousin and a childhood playmate.
Doris Sago Hulett
March 4, 2021
RIP My good friend. Between You, Dale, Buck, and Wayne Please don't give St. Peter a hard time.
Jay Edgecombe
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results