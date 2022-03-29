Laura T. May

Oct. 14, 1924 – Mar. 24, 2022

DECATUR - Laura T. May (Theda), 97, of Decatur passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Decatur Memorial Hospital. A service to honor and remember her will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Young of South Shores Christian Church officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the service begins at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Decatur Fire Station No. 6.

Theda was born on October 14, 1924 in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of Theodore P. May and Goldie I. (Montgomery) May. Apart from one year when she resided in Colorado, she lived her life in Decatur. Theda graduated from Decatur High School in 1942 and was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church for over 79 years. Theda worked at Archer Daniels Midland for a few years before joining Caterpillar, Inc. in 1955. Her last decade with Caterpillar, Theda was a purchasing agent and then retired in 1983.

Since retirement she had been a member of and enjoyed the Caterpillar Retirees Club monthly meetings along with many other social events. Theda lived an independent life filled with people and activities she loved. She was on many bowling leagues throughout the years and loved piano bars. She played the piano and sang throughout the area at various piano bars with one of her favorite spots being the Ambassador Hotel.

Theda traveled with her sister, Fran several times to Europe and made many trips throughout the United States. She and Fran also traveled to South America to visit her cousin and best friend, Carol Ground and her husband, Harry. Wherever Theda went, you could be assured that laughter and fun would follow. She had an adventurous spirit, an infectious laugh and smile, loved playing cards and games her whole life. Family ties were very important to Theda. She was thankful and excited for the visits and phone calls. She enjoyed the weekly visits from Lorena Johnson and was delighted when Jordan Schafer Pollack visited with baby Jake. Theda was famous for her Cousin Connection gatherings.

Theda will be greatly missed by loving cousins, Carolyn and Crane Schafer, David and Diane Sigler, Wanda Sigler, Judy Sigler Prescher, Jackie and Dene Lencioni, Lynn and Maria Ines Ground, Roger and Kathy Shields, Clark Shields, along with many other cousins. Also missing Theda are loving and faithful friends, Lorena Johnson, Betty Harrison, and Sherry May.

Theda was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Frances M. Yocum; her nephew, Philip S. Yocum; cousins: Carol Ground and her husband, Harry, Charley May and others.