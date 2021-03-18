Laverne Florence Pilloud Evans

Nov. 8, 1936 - March 15, 2021

RACINE - Laverne Florence Pilloud Evans born on November 8, 1936 passed and went to the Lord on March 15, 2021. She was born in Hatton, North Dakota and grew up in Bottineau, ND and Pinewood, MN.

Private graveside service at Bement Cemetery at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 19, 2021. She is survived by her husband and soulmate of 39 years, Larry Evans, of Bement, IL; sisters: Gloria Whittenberg, Pam Pilloud, Leanne Pilloud and brother Sonny Pilloud. Loving mother of: Julie Sliney (Decatur, IL), Kathy Spence and son in law, Steven Spence (Decatur, IL), Susan Bechtel and son-in-law Greg Bechtel, Cincinnatti, OH; Mary Wagoner and finance Ron McGeehen, (Cumming, GA); sons: Tom Richardson (Gainsville, GA) and Dean Louis Richardson (Litchfield, IL). She had many nieces and nephews. She had nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren that she loved with every bit of her heart.

Laverne loved gardening, games and playing bingo when her children and grandchildren would visit. Her favorite song was Wind Beneath My Wings. She worked as a waitress for many years at great restaurants in Decatur, IL. She retired from Red Lobster after 15 years. She was a member of Bement United Methodist Church in Bement, IL.

She is preceded in death by her parents; father, Joseph Henry Earl Pilloud; mother, Francis Irene Kjresard Pilloud; brother, George Pilloud; great granddaughter, Emma Sliney; and a baby niece, Lisa Gloria Wittenberg.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.