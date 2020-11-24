Lawrence "Luke" M. Collins

April 30 1941 - Nov. 22, 2020

DECATUR - Lawrence "Luke" M. Collins, 79, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Luke was born April 30 1941, in Lesterville, MO to Lawrence Levi and Katherine (Smith) Collins. He married Violet Biggers in January of 1970. Luke was in the trucking business for over 45 years and operated his own business for 30 years, retiring in 2010. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Violet; son, Larry Collins and wife Terri of Argenta; daughter, Lisa Schollenbruch and husband Kevin; granddaughter, Morgan Schollenbruch of Decatur; sisters: Linda Renfro of Lovington and Betty Corley of Lakewood. Luke was preceded in death by his parents.

Honoring Luke's wishes, cremation services will be provided by the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home 2801 North Monroe Street, Decatur, IL. Private graveside services will be at Point Pleasant Cemetery. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.