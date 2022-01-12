Lee Roy Smull

Nov. 8, 1935 - Jan. 6, 2022

DECATUR - Lee Roy Smull 86, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 5:11 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Messages of condolence may be sent to dawson-wikoff.com.

Lee was born November 8, 1935, in Moweaqua, IL the son of Roy A. and Golda (Black) Smull. He retired from Mueller Company. Lee had served his country in the US Navy. He married Lois B. Frazee in 1960.

Surviving is his wife, Lois of Decatur; son, Loy Lynn Smull of Denver, CO; daughter-in-law, Anna Bellezza of Berkley, CA; grandchildren: Isabella Smull of Pawtucket, RI, and Alessandra Smull of Berkley, CA.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, daughter: Vickie Sue, and one brother.