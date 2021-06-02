Leland Dale Riggins

May 30, 1929 - May 28, 2021

MONTICELLO - Leland Dale Riggins went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2021, two days from his 92nd birthday. He was born May 30, 1929, to Charles Thomas and Lela Ethel Corzine Riggins in Decatur, IL. He married Janet Karole Wilson July 10, 1953.

Mr. Riggins was a past member of the Monticello United Methodist Church, past board member of Monticello Railway Museum, Transportation Communication Union, Morse Telegraph Club, Soy City and Family Campers and RVers, Past Master of Moweaqua Lodge #180 AF&AM, member Fraternal Lodge #58 AF&AM of Monticello, Tacusah Chapter #682 of Eastern Star, Springfield Scottish Rite, Swords of Bunker Hill, PICO Ram Ham Club, former Justice of the Peace of SO. Macon Twp, former elder and choir director Macon Presbyterian Church, Retired agent/operator Illinois Central Railroad with 42 years' service. He was formerly agent for Railway Express Agency and Western Union. He served in the Illinois National Guard as Company Clerk and Signal Instructor. He attended Millikin University and Brown's Business College, taught at Decatur School of Telegraphy, was Chairman of Business and Industry Committee, Chamber of Commerce at Macon and was instrumental in staring Peoples Bank of Macon. He and his wife owned and operated Walker Sales and Service and Randy's Snack Bar in Macon.

He and his wife spent many winters in southern Texas since 1994 where he participated in many plays, musicals, and church choirs. In 2015, they moved from Monticello to Texas full time. Recently, they moved from Texas to Westminister Manor Retirement Center in Bradenton, Florida.

Surviving is his wife, Janet, a son Randall Dale and wife Beverly of Branson, MO, and a daughter Carol and husband James Cotton of Bradenton, FL; granddaughter Kaylee Anne of Branson, MO; grandson Benjamin Dale of Denver, CO; step-granddaughter Victoria Cotton of Corpus Christi, TX; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Forest and Charles Vestine Riggins, and his grandson Brock Thomas Riggins.

Visitation will be at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, IL. 6:00-8:00 p.m., on Thursday, June 3, 2021. A graveside service will be at Mt. Zion, IL Cemetery at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.