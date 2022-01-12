Menu
Leroy Joseph Macklin
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street
Shelbyville, IL

Leroy Joseph Macklin

April 27, 1930 - Jan. 9, 2022

FINDLAY - Leroy Joseph Macklin died Sunday, January 9, 2022, at approximately 5:00 in the morning, of old age. Leroy died at his home in Findlay. He was 91.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday until the time of the service. Burial with military rites will follow in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials can be made to the Findlay United Methodist Church.

Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street, Shelbyville, IL
Jan
14
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street, Shelbyville, IL
Jan
14
Burial
Glenwood Cemetery
Shelbyville, IL
