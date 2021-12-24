Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leta I. Bryant Schniepp
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Leta I. Bryant Schniepp

Dec. 4, 1929 - Dec. 18, 2021

FLORA - Leta I. Bryant Schniepp, 92, of Flora, IL, passed away December 18, 2021, at The Loft in Decatur.

Leta was born December 4, 1929 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Bruce and Elma (McCoy) Bryant. She married Delbert Wayne Schniepp of December 5, 1948, in Effingham IL.

Leta was an avid seamstress and crafter. She enjoyed making other people feel loved. Her common saying was, "Remember, you are loved by us."

Surviving are her children: Michael Schniepp (Rita) of Redington Beach, FL, Christopher Schniepp (Pamela) of Lake St. Louis, MO, Mark Schniepp (Rebecca) of E. Palatka, FL; daughter-in-law, Kathy Schniepp of Flora, IL; sisters: Mardell Bryant of Chicago, Carol Stalling of Effingham, IL; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nephews and one niece.

Private graveside memorial service will be at a later date.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Leta. Condolences may be left to her family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.