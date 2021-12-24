Leta I. Bryant Schniepp

Dec. 4, 1929 - Dec. 18, 2021

FLORA - Leta I. Bryant Schniepp, 92, of Flora, IL, passed away December 18, 2021, at The Loft in Decatur.

Leta was born December 4, 1929 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Bruce and Elma (McCoy) Bryant. She married Delbert Wayne Schniepp of December 5, 1948, in Effingham IL.

Leta was an avid seamstress and crafter. She enjoyed making other people feel loved. Her common saying was, "Remember, you are loved by us."

Surviving are her children: Michael Schniepp (Rita) of Redington Beach, FL, Christopher Schniepp (Pamela) of Lake St. Louis, MO, Mark Schniepp (Rebecca) of E. Palatka, FL; daughter-in-law, Kathy Schniepp of Flora, IL; sisters: Mardell Bryant of Chicago, Carol Stalling of Effingham, IL; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nephews and one niece.

Private graveside memorial service will be at a later date.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Leta. Condolences may be left to her family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.