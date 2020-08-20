Menu
Leverett Eugene "Gene" Lumpp

SHELBYVILLE - Leverett Eugene "Gene" Lumpp, 95, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Shelbyville Manor.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to the Shelby County Honor Guard. Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.


Published by DEC Herald & Review on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street, Shelbyville, IL 62565
Aug
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street, Shelbyville, IL 62565
