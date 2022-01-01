Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lewis H. Foster Jr.
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL

Lewis H. Foster, Jr.

May 31, 1944 - Dec. 27, 2021

SPRINGFIELD - Lewis H. Foster, Jr., 77, of Springfield, died at 11:18 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Lewis was born on May 31, 1944, in Evansville, IN, the son of Lewis H. Foster Sr. and Glendene M. (Gash) Foster. He married Barbara Tengler on October 13, 1979.

Lewis was a 1962 graduate of Bluemound High School and attended Minnesota State University until 1966. He was a lab technician at Los Alamos Medical Center in New Mexico. He then became an oil field contractor in Central, IL, a job he loved to do. Lewis enjoyed the outdoors, especially bow and shotgun hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Lawanda Casey.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Barbara Foster of Springfield; one daughter, Carla Todd of Oregon; and two grandchildren: Elliott and Bella Todd.

Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater IL Chapter, 2309 West White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL, 62704.

Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I thought I sent a message yesterday, but it never showed up on here. Yes, I remember Lew and Family as we were all in BlueMound High School together. Yes, he was a bit onery to say the least, but always friendly and usually had a smile for you. My thoughts are with the entire family. Grief is the Price we Pay for Love. M. Sue (Bliler) Hale, Decatur, IL
Sue Hale
School
January 3, 2022
AHH...I ALWAYS LIKED LEW...SO VERY SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.
DAVID SCOTT
Friend
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results