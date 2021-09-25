Linda Crull

Dec. 16, 1952 - Sept. 21, 2021

MOUNT ZION - Linda Crull, 68, of Mt. Zion, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur surrounded by her loving husband and children.

Linda was born December 16, 1952 in Des Moines, IA the daughter of George and Mary (VanCamp) Dixon. She dedicated her life to raising and caring for her children before following her dream to become a registered nurse at the age of forty-seven. Before retirement she was a RN at St. Mary's Hospital. Linda loved spending time with her grandchildren. She married Gary Crull on November 25, 1972.

Linda is survived by her husband Gary; children: Brandon (Trisha) Crull, Julie (Jason) Hensley, and Jered Crull; grandchildren: Austin, Kyle, and Tyler Hensley and Ella and Aiden Crull; brother Jim Dixon; and sister Mary "G" (Kevin) Ricketts.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and sister Jeanie Haynes.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m.. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 27, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2400 S. Franklin St. Decatur, with Rev. Mark Tracy celebrant. Memorials are suggested to the VA or the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.