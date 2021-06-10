Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda K. Galinelli
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Macon
971 Prescott Court
Macon, IL

Linda K. (Kinney) Galinelli

Dec. 7, 1944 - June 7, 2021

DECATUR - Linda K. (Kinney) Galinelli, 76, of Decatur, IL passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 in her residence.

A service to celebrate Linda's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 14, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawsonwikoff.com.

Linda was born December 7, 1944, in Decatur, IL the daughter of James Edward and Bessie (Dulaney) Kinney. She enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and loved to play bingo.

Surviving is her daughter, Crystal Suddarth (Damon) of Decatur; brothers: James Kinney of Decatur, Ronald Kinney (Cindy) of Mason City, IL, Steve Kinney (Michelle) of Decatur, and Robert Kinney (Micki) of Portland, TN; sisters: Nancy Adams of Taylorville, IL, Jean Rook of Decatur, Janice Gann of Portland, TN, Cheryl Johnson of Dalton City, and Debbie Ralph of Long Creek; grandsons: Damon C. Suddarth (Nicole) of Long Creek, Jamie Suddarth (Ashley) of Mt. Zion and Nathan Chandler of Decatur; great-grandchildren: Alyssa, NateNate, Kyle, Alexis, Cameron, Rylan, Jamie, Maliyah, Jace, Dean, Tinley, Daniel, and Lindi. Also surviving is her special canine companion, Gus.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Macon
971 Prescott Court, Macon, IL
Jun
14
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home
Mt. Zion, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Macon
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Macon.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.