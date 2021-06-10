Linda K. (Kinney) Galinelli

Dec. 7, 1944 - June 7, 2021

DECATUR - Linda K. (Kinney) Galinelli, 76, of Decatur, IL passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 in her residence.

A service to celebrate Linda's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 14, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawsonwikoff.com.

Linda was born December 7, 1944, in Decatur, IL the daughter of James Edward and Bessie (Dulaney) Kinney. She enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and loved to play bingo.

Surviving is her daughter, Crystal Suddarth (Damon) of Decatur; brothers: James Kinney of Decatur, Ronald Kinney (Cindy) of Mason City, IL, Steve Kinney (Michelle) of Decatur, and Robert Kinney (Micki) of Portland, TN; sisters: Nancy Adams of Taylorville, IL, Jean Rook of Decatur, Janice Gann of Portland, TN, Cheryl Johnson of Dalton City, and Debbie Ralph of Long Creek; grandsons: Damon C. Suddarth (Nicole) of Long Creek, Jamie Suddarth (Ashley) of Mt. Zion and Nathan Chandler of Decatur; great-grandchildren: Alyssa, NateNate, Kyle, Alexis, Cameron, Rylan, Jamie, Maliyah, Jace, Dean, Tinley, Daniel, and Lindi. Also surviving is her special canine companion, Gus.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents.