Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda Kaye Leach

Linda Kaye (Roberts) Leach

Dec. 6, 1943 - Aug. 31, 2020

HERMAN, Missouri - Linda Kaye (Roberts) Leach, 76 of Herman, Missouri passed away Monday August 31, 2020 in Mercy Hospital Washington, Missouri.

She was born December 6, 1943 in Decatur, Illinois the daughter of Burnice (Peek) Esker and David Roberts.

Linda committed her life to making the world a better place. She was active in several churches, foster care parent programs in Illinois and Oklahoma, touching the lives of hundreds of foster children.

She is survived by her husband Sam Leach and her children, Larry Beals, Tony Teague, Krystal Reese, Gerald, Thomas, Becky, David and Joshua Teague, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Anthony Teague Jr.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.