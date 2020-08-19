DECATUR - Linda L. Lowe, 83, of Decatur, went to the loving arms of Jesus on the morning of August 17, 2020. Linda was born February 19, 1937, in Vincennes, IN, the daughter of Leo and Georgia (Hill) McCarty. She along with her husband Joe owned and operated Sentinel Pest Control for over 24 years. Linda was a kind compassionate woman that cared for so many. She will be missed forever. Linda was the loving wife of Joe Lowe, whom she married on April 1, 1956, in Vincennes, IN. She was also a devoted mother of six children: Joseph Lowe, Jr, Brenda Schuessler (John), David Lowe, Debbie Black, Becky Weaver (Mark), and Donna Lowe. She is also survived by her sister, Donna McCarty and beloved grandchildren: John Schuessler, Andy Schuessler (Alli) and Nicole Whittington (Frank). Linda was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe, and daughters Debbie and Donna. Visitation will be from 12 pm until the service time at 1 pm, Friday, August 21, 2020, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Point Pleasant Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association.You may view the service live by copying and pasting the following link into your web browser: http:/webcast.funeralvue.com/eventsiewer5223. CDC guidelines will be followed, masks are required and everyone entering the funeral home will have their temperatures taken and screened for COVID-19 related symptoms. Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.