Linda June Paine
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Linda June Paine

Feb. 10, 1946 - Aug. 25, 2021

DECATUR - Linda June Paine, 75 of Decatur, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A visitation for Linda will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the West Decatur Church of God (4500 West Main Street, Decatur, IL 62522). Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. also at the church with Pastor Nick Muehlebach, officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials if desired may be made to the Humane Society (3373 North Woodford Street, Decatur, IL 62526). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Linda was born February 10, 1946 in Decatur, IL, daughter of Carter E. and Betty Jane Taylor. She married William T. Paine, who preceded her in death. After getting her childcare degree at Richland Community College, Linda worked for a short time at the daycare at Maranatha Church. She then went on to work at the ABC Daycare for over 30 years where she was loved by kids, coworkers, and the parents. Everyone called her grandma. She would tell anyone who listened, "I love my babies I take care of daily". Linda had a kind and generous heart and will be missed by so many. Her favorite quote was "do unto others as you want to be done by" and she lived her life that way. She was a member of The Summit Avenue Church.

Surviving are her children: daughter Mindi Cooper and son Andrew Paine; grandson Jeffery Cooper; brothers: Lynn Taylor and Racie Taylor of Las Vegas and brother Carter Taylor of Decatur.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Please sign the guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Decatur Church of God
4500 West Main Street, Decatur, IL
Sep
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
West Decatur Church of God
4500 West Main Street, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
