Linda Faye Pritts Swierz

June 25, 1950 - March 26, 2020

MANHATTAN - Linda Faye Pritts Swierz was born in Decatur, IL on June 25, 1950. She passed away with her family by her side in Manhattan, IL on March 26, 2020 at the age of 69. Linda was united in holy matrimony to Carroll "Dwaine" Pritts in 1970. The union was blessed with two daughters. Dwaine preceded her in death on May 20, 1986. In 1991, Linda was joined in holy matrimony to Fredrick Swierz. Fred preceded her in death on March 20, 2005.

She departed this life on March 26, 2020 after fighting heart disease.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Alice Rambo. Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her daughters, Heather (Kevin) Jany of Hecker, IL and Stephanie "Dyan" (Michael) Aubert of Manhattan, IL; two grandchildren: Anastazia Carroll Jany of Hecker, IL and Nolan Michael Aubert of Manhattan, IL; two sisters: Sheryl Peveler of Buffalo, NY and Rebecca Thomas of Decatur, IL; a dear friend, Cindy Barrowman of Shorewood, IL; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Private family interment was held on March 30, 2020, in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL for family and friends to honor Linda's life.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.