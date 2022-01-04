Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Sue Voudrie
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Maroa Chapel
202 South Wood Street
Maroa, IL

Linda Sue Voudrie

May 7, 1944 - Dec. 30, 2021

DECATUR - Linda Sue Voudrie, 77, of Decatur, IL, formerly of Maroa, IL, passed away at 7:34 PM, December 30, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

Services will be 12 noon, Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Visitation will be 10 AM – 12 noon, Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Linda was born May 7, 1944 in Decatur, IL the daughter of Kenneth L. and Christibel (Harmon) Dash. She married Ron Voudrie on July 9, 1967 in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include her husband, Ron Voudrie, Decatur, IL; son, Zach (Jennifer) Voudrie, St. Louis, MO; daughter, Heather (Thomas) Nodine, Champaign, IL; three grandchildren: Sierra and Ryker Voudrie and Hannah Nodine; two step-grandchildren: Andi and Keen Nodine; and a whole slew of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers: Bob, Orville, and Tom Dash.

Linda was proud to be a Surgical Tech at Decatur Memorial Hospital for 15 years. She loved Cardinal baseball, Pepsi, and going to the casinos. Linda was a wonderful cook who loved spending time with her family.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Maroa Chapel
202 South Wood Street, Maroa, IL
Jan
4
Service
12:00p.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Maroa Chapel
202 South Wood Street, Maroa, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Home Maroa Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert Funeral Home Maroa Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So very sorry for your loss. New her through school and when you kids went to school in Mt.Zion and when she worked at the hospital.Again so very sorry.
LONDA REFFETT
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results