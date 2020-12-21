Lisa A. Standerfer

Feb. 20, 1954 - Dec. 18, 2020

SHELBYVILLE - Lisa A. Standerfer, 66, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 in Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL.

A public drive-thru visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Shelby Christian Church, 200 North Hickory St., Shelbyville, IL 62565. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. A family graveside service will be held at a later date in French Cemetery, near Allenville, IL with Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. Memorials may be given to Cancer Care Specialists of Decatur, IL or Shelby Christian Church and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Lisa was born on February 20, 1954 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Clay Henry and Betty Jane (Ludwig) Standerfer. She graduated from Deland-Weldon High School in 1972 and earned her LPN from nursing school. Lisa was a Nurse/MDS Coordinator at Villa Clara in Decatur, IL. Previously she was the Director of Nurses at Olivewood Health Care Center and Nurse/MDS Coordinator at Shelbyville Manor both in Shelbyville, IL. Lisa was also a bartender at the Moose Lodge in Shelbyville for many years. She enjoyed taking care of people and attending all of her son's activities. Lisa was a member of Shelby Christian Church in Shelbyville.

She is survived by her son, Dustin Theiss (Kristina) of Shelbyville, IL: grandchildren: Savanah Hardsaw and Maddox Theiss; great granddaughter, Waylynn Hardsaw; special friend, Mary Margaret Robinson (Bill) of Decatur, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Patterson; sisters: Cynthia Sue Gipson Vail, Mary Cain and Mildred Morville Kelsheimer; niece, Leslie Gipson Considine; and nephew, David Gipson.

A special thank you to the staff at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital and the Shelbyville Manor for their loving care.

