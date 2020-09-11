Lloyd C. Outlaw, Jr. (June Bug)

Dec. 2, 1953 - Sept. 6, 2020

DECATUR - Lloyd C. Outlaw Jr. (June Bug) was born December 2, 1953 in Brownsville, Tennessee to his biological parents, the late Vinnie Nixon Outlaw and Lloyd C. Outlaw, Perry Sr. He was raised by his adopted and devoted grandparents, Watson (Brit) Outlaw and Cornelia Outlaw. A precious gift has passed from our sight, but not our hearts.

Lloyd, (June Bug), as he was affectionately called by his parents, siblings and friends, was baptized at an early age and united with the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and attended public schools in Brownsville, Tennessee.

After graduating from Haywood High School in Brownsville, Tennessee, he moved to Nashville, Tennessee and worked at the Tennessee State Prison as a Security Guard for one year before moving to Decatur, Illinois. He worked 24 years in construction and retired in 2013.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents, adopted grandparents, sister Paulette Thirst, step brother Thomas Mitchell Shelly, sister in law, Thelma Bond and mother in law, Ella Mae Clark.

Lloyd was fun loving and never met a stranger. His smile and realness brightened up any room and everywhere he went. He would strike up a conversation with anyone, he would also help anyone he felt needed it. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially playing with the kids. He really was a kid at heart.

Lloyd enjoyed playing football on his high school team, in his adult life, he LOVED hunting rabbits, raising and training his 10 beagle hound dogs. Those left to treasure his memory are: his devoted wife of 45 years and the love of his life, Deborah Clark Outlaw, three daughters, Latasha Clark of Decatur, Illinois, Kimyotta (James) Hodges of Peoria, Illinois, Marty Bullock of St. Louis, Missouri; two sons, Brandon (Quenteria) Clark and Lavelle (Tosha) Cobb, both of Decatur, Illinois; two sisters, Pam Hines and Collette Perry, both of Brownsville, Tennessee; four brothers, Connell (Elois) Outlaw of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Carl (Martha) Perry, Patrick (Brenda) Perry, both of Brownsville, Tennessee, step brother Steve Morton of Springfield Illinois; nine grandchildren, Lennox Lloyd Clark, Brakyia Clark, Brylei Clark, Damarius Cobb, Darius (Elizabeth) Hodges, Alasia Hodges, Nathan Hodges, Josiah Hodges, Micaiah Hodges; two great grandchildren, Darius Hodges, Jr. and Denim Cobb; step mother, Mary Chapman and devoted Aunt, Radine Matthew, both of Brownsville, Tennessee. A host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; special friends, Melvin Anderson, Danny Jones and Willie James (Wolf) Walker. Although Lloyd's earthly life is over, his legacy of love will live on through his family.

Homegoing services for Lloyd will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday (September 12, 2020) at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur, with visitation being held on Friday (September 11, 2020) from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Lloyd will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery in Decatur. The family requests no physical contact with the family during visitation and homegoing services. CDC guidelines, along with temperature screenings and required face masks will be adhered to at the funeral home.

Please view Lloyd's obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com.