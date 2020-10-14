Menu
Lois "Joanne" Freeland

Jan. 27, 1935 - Oct. 11, 2020

DALTON CITY - Lois "Joanne" Freeland, 85, of Dalton City, passed away, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Joanne was born January 27, 1935 in Bethany, Illinois, the daughter of Lloyd and Bernice (McReynolds) Sharp. She was a devoted homemaker and member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church. She was very active in the church where she served as a deacon, was involved with the choir and bells, and belonged to the Presbyterian Women's Group and Quilter's Group. Joanne was also past president of the Macon County Lady Land Owners, a member of the Dalton City Grade School Community Club, and was very active in fundraising for the American Diabetes Association. She married Dean Freeland on June 2, 1957. He preceded her in death on October 13, 2017.

Joanne is survived by her son, John (Tonya) Freeland; grandchildren: Andy (Alyssa) Freeland and Jennifer (Vince) Grove; great-grandchildren: Reese, Patrick, Penny Jo Freeland, Elia Grove and sister, Elaine (David) Holloway.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, James Sharp; sister, Carol Huff and daughter, Sandra Freeland.

Private family services will be held. Memorials are suggest to the American Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff - Mt. Zion
