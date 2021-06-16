Menu
Lois Catherine Horn
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Lois Catherine Horn

Dec. 30, 1922 - June 13, 2021

DECATUR - Lois Catherine Horn of Decatur, Illinois, was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the emergency department of St. Mary's Hospital.

Lois Horn's funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday June 18, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, Illinois, with visitation one hour prior to the service. A visitation will also be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, 2827 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, Illinois. Christian burial will follow the funeral service in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, Illinois.

Lois (Demmin) Horn was born in Danville, Illinois, on December 30, 1922, the daughter of the late Otto J. and Dora K. (Guth) Demmin. She was a graduate of Trinity Lutheran School and Danville High School.

She was a former employee of the Danville Credit Bureau and Danville Township before her marriage to Edward W. Horn on September 21, 1947, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Danville, Illinois. Her husband preceded her in death on July 29, 1997.

Lois was a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML), a past member of St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary volunteering in various areas of the hospital, and a volunteer in braille work for the Lutheran Braille Ministry. She met with a group of fellow Lutheran mothers for lunch once a month for over 50 years and had been doing this since 1960 when she moved from Champaign, Illinois, to Decatur, Illinois, due to her husband's job transfer. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading, and in her latter years working with the computer allowing her to keep in touch via e-mail with many friends and family members and play her favorite card games.

Lois Horn is survived by a son, John E. Horn of Decatur, Illinois; a daughter, Linda L. Brown O'Connor (Jim) of Vernon Hills, Illinois; and twin sons, David A. Horn of Decatur, Illinois, and Donald P. Horn of Fenton, Missouri. She is also survived by grandsons: Zackary Brown of Renton, Washington, and Christopher Brown (Martha) of Georgetown, Kentucky; and great-grandchildren: Briley Brown, Eeagan Brown, Koen Brown, and Lyla Brown of Georgetown, Kentucky. She is further survived by a special Godchild, Kate VanOrder (Alan) of Washington, DC. She is further survived by two nephews-in-law: Robert Polzin and Donald Eken.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a brother, two sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, two nieces, a nephew, and many aunts and uncles.

Memorials may be made to the Edward W. and Lois C. Horn Endowment Fund with the Lutheran School Association, 2001 East Mound Road, Decatur, Illinois; St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, Illinois; or charity of choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love, Linda and Richard
September 14, 2021
My condolences to the entire family. I attended LSA and was a classmate of Dave and Don´s.
Eric Carroll
School
June 17, 2021
