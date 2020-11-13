Lois Kay Jackson

Oct. 15, 1936 - Nov. 10, 2020

DECATUR - Lois Kay Jackson, 84, of Decatur, IL gained her heavenly wings on November 10, 2020 in White House, TN.

Lois was born in Stambaugh, MI to Gustave and Josephine (Schmidt) Lindsten on October 15, 1936. She married the absolute love of her life, Richard Jackson, Jr. on June 26, 1955 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Decatur, IL.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Gust and Josephine Lindsten; her husband, Richard A. Jackson, Jr.; her siblings: Bobby Stromberg, Mae Carlson (Russell), Bill Lindsten (June), Harold Lindsten (Mary), Anna Scott (Jim) and her granddaughter Lacey L. Robb.

Lois is survived by her son, Richard A. Jackson III; daughters: Brenda K. Kendall and Angela L. Pearson; her brother, Clem Lindsten (Judy); ten grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and was also greatly blessed with several great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until the service time of 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 with burial to follow in Graceland Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed, masks are required. You may view a live stream of the service by clicking the following link: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/40460.

