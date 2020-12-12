Lois Pfile

April 25, 1927 - Dec. 3, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas - Lois Pfile, 93, peacefully entered eternal rest on December 3, 2020 with her husband of 68 years at her side. Known to her many friends as "Cindy" and to close family as "The Bat". She made an indelible impression on everyone she met with infectious laughter, compassion and style. Lois was born April 25, 1927 in Louisville, KY to Lanna Eleanor Hedgepeth and Herman Edward Jackson, later moving to Decatur, IL where Herman founded the Barn Colony Artists. She shared their love of Girl Scouts and art her entire life. Lois graduated from Decatur High School, attending Millikin University and joining the Delta Delta Delta sorority.

She married her high school sweetheart, Robert A. Pfile in December 1951; they relocated to Bryan, TX, where he completed his engineering degrees at the A&M College of Texas. Ohio Oil Co. moved them to Bay City, Houston and Midland, TX, along with four years in Littleton, CO. During her time there, she founded Cinderella Interiors in order to better help friends with "interior design on a shoestring" which made for many creative adventures in her own homes as well.

Lois found joy in her four children despite suffering the loss of a daughter to leukemia in 1959. Each had the chance to befriend a wide menagerie of pets and wild critters that were taken in for various reasons - some justified. Nursing an injured snake, marshalling an army of box turtles....it was kindness and science rolled into one. Who needs an iguana? "Give it to Cindy," most of the neighbors agreed. The pair enjoyed seeing the country (and extended family) by motor home, pursuing genealogy research and indulging her passion for collecting political memorabilia and antique clocks of every size and description. She edited newsletters for these organizations as a way of learning and giving more. Each year in Midland, she staged a new "Christmas-themed window" - causing nightly traffic jams to enter their circle driveway. Bob and Lois returned to Houston after 40+ years in West Texas to be close to all their children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; son, Marty Pfile (Robin); daughter, Kristi Bender (Mark) and son, Bryan Pfile (Pam); along with grandchildren: Kyle Wood, Kelly Dean (Edgar), Justin Pfile and Katy Pfile. She was preceded in death by daughter, Perri Ann Pfile and by both of her parents.

While the family bond is strong, she never wavered from her desire to be reunited with her parents once it was God's Will. We are comforted by her peace and joy this Christmas season.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Pat H. Foley and Company, 1200 W. 34th St., Houston, TX 77018. A visitation will be held there from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020 followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. A private interment will occur the following day in College Station, TX. A live stream of the funeral service will be Sunday at 3:00 p.m. on the Facebook Pat H Foley page, and a direct link will be placed on her obituary page.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation could be made to one of Lois' favorite charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org); the local "no-kill" animal shelter of your choice; or the Alzheimer's Association.