Lola (Lou) M. Wright

Feb. 6, 1933 - Dec. 17, 2020

DECATUR - Lola (Lou) M. Wright of Decatur passed away Thursday December 17, 2020.

Lola was born February 6, 1933 the daughter of William and Elva Phillips. She married Marvin Wright on June 24, 1951 in Charleston, IL. They shared sixty-three wonderful years together. Lola enjoyed working and retired from Soy Capital Bank. Lola leaves behind her sons: Rusty (Kathy) of Decatur, Sam (Linda) Sloan of Maiden, NC; daughter-in-law Susan Wright of Decatur; grandchildren: Andy (Tanya) and Chris; great grandchildren: Devin and Kloe; and brother-in-law Robert (Dorie) Wright Tucson, AZ.

Lola was reunited in heaven with her parents, husband Marvin; son Gary; sisters: Thelma and Dorothy; and brother Harold.

We would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Place Decatur and Villa Clara for the loving care she received.

In honor of Lola's wishes, cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. There will be no services.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.