Loren T. Glasscock

June 29, 1929 - June 5, 2021

OREANA - Loren T. Glasscock, 91, of Oreana, IL, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Loren was born June 29, 1929 the son of Bert and Gladys Glasscock.

Loren served in the Army in Korea as an officer and continued his education in the military, retiring as a colonel after 34 years of service. He worked at Illinois Bell Telephone for 30 years. From 1958-1968 he built homes and operated his own real estate business. He was a member of the Elks Club, loved traveling and fishing. He never met a stranger and was loved by all.

Loren is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Michael (Maggie)Glasscock; daughter, Lorna (Jimmie) Cole; brother, Kenneth (Chris) Glasscock; step-children: Todd Rice, Jill (Earl) Hines, Cathy (Pat) Rentschler, Susan (Randy) Boaz and Laurie (Lynn) Dale; grandchildren: Melody, Michelle, Adam, Scott, Chad, Dan, Leslie and Lukas; three great-grandchildren and his beloved cat Emma as well as numerous extended family and friends. Loren was preceded in death by his parents; wives: Mary Lou and Shirley; step-son, Jeffrey Long; one sister and five brothers.

Visitation for Loren will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at The Central Christian Church on 650 W. William St. Decatur, Il 62522 on June 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery in Greenview Il.

