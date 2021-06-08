Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Loren T. Glasscock
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Loren T. Glasscock

June 29, 1929 - June 5, 2021

OREANA - Loren T. Glasscock, 91, of Oreana, IL, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Loren was born June 29, 1929 the son of Bert and Gladys Glasscock.

Loren served in the Army in Korea as an officer and continued his education in the military, retiring as a colonel after 34 years of service. He worked at Illinois Bell Telephone for 30 years. From 1958-1968 he built homes and operated his own real estate business. He was a member of the Elks Club, loved traveling and fishing. He never met a stranger and was loved by all.

Loren is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Michael (Maggie)Glasscock; daughter, Lorna (Jimmie) Cole; brother, Kenneth (Chris) Glasscock; step-children: Todd Rice, Jill (Earl) Hines, Cathy (Pat) Rentschler, Susan (Randy) Boaz and Laurie (Lynn) Dale; grandchildren: Melody, Michelle, Adam, Scott, Chad, Dan, Leslie and Lukas; three great-grandchildren and his beloved cat Emma as well as numerous extended family and friends. Loren was preceded in death by his parents; wives: Mary Lou and Shirley; step-son, Jeffrey Long; one sister and five brothers.

Visitation for Loren will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at The Central Christian Church on 650 W. William St. Decatur, Il 62522 on June 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery in Greenview Il.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Jun
10
Service
1:00p.m.
Central Christian Church
650 West William Street, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
You shall be missed Uncle Loren. I loved the way you kidded around with all of us nieces and nephews at Thanksgiving at Aunt Mina's. RIP
Diane
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results